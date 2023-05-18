For the second year in a row, a fun day was organised to raise money for Porthmadog Youth Football Club.
Football competitions were held and to conclude the day there was a match between Port Youth coaches and former Porthmadog FC players.
It was a good game, full of excitement and hard tackling, as it should be, and this with a smile on everyone’s face. The former players took it in the end by 2-1.
Many familiar faces were seen at the Traeth, several had not been back since they finished playing in the famous red and black.
One of those former players was Lee Webber who has lived in St Helens for years.
He and his Under 8s team attended to take part in the junior tournament.
Port Under 8s won the competition but Lee managed to score the winning goal in the big game to keep him happy after the trip down.
A successful day saw £2,350 raised for the youth department.
The club has thanked the town’s The Original Factory Shop for collecting a respectable amount during the year for the club.