AS everyone knows by now, there is no real beginning or end to the modern football season. For many supporters, the game continues all year round – whether watching the World Cup on television or following matches and discussions from afar when travelling to the United States isn’t possible. For those who live and breathe football, the sport is ever‑present, writes Dylan Elis.
But while supporters can relax and enjoy the action, managers and backroom staff are far less fortunate. For them, summer is a period of relentless activity: phone calls, WhatsApp messages, quick trips to meet players, and long discussions to secure the right targets. The short window between the end of one season and the start of the next means every minute counts. With the new season kicking off at the end of July, there is little time to waste.
And CPD Porthmadog are no different. The club has been working tirelessly to strengthen the squad that built so much momentum last season. Indeed, the fruits of that work can already be seen with the return of a familiar face to the Traeth – a move that adds experience and depth to the red and black.
Tom Mahoney returns to the Traeth
One of the main headlines is the return of Tom Mahoney, the popular former midfielder who first signed for Port in February 2023. He made an immediate impression with his powerful style in the centre of the pitch, his ability to break lines, and his contribution in front of goal. One of his most memorable moments was a crucial goal in the semi‑final of the Blood Cup, helping Port reach the final after a dramatic match that went to penalties.
His first spell came to an end with a goal against Prestatyn Town in March 2024, before he moved on to Bangor 1876 for the 2024–25 season and then crossed the border to play in England last season. Now, he is back – and the club is confident that his experience and ability to link play will be vital as they look to build on recent success.
Jonny Bravo also returns
Tom Mahoney isn’t the only one returning. Jonny Bravo, the quick and skilful winger, has also committed to another season at the Traeth. Jonny signed at the start of last season and quickly became a favourite among younger supporters thanks to his ability to glide past defenders and create dangerous opportunities.
Although he often started on the bench, he still managed to score 15 goals – an impressive tally for a winger – with many of them coming in matches where a change of momentum was needed. His goal against NFA at the start of the year will live long in the memory: a vital header that secured an important point in a tight, hard‑fought game.
Eyes on the transfer window
The squad is strengthening, but the work continues. Unlike the past two seasons, there will be a formal transfer window this year – a period that can bring excitement, uncertainty, and new opportunities. The club continues to work quietly but purposefully, and more new faces are expected to arrive before the new season begins.
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