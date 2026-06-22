THE annual local jet ski charity event took place on Saturday, June 20th, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Over 100 jet skis left Black Rock Sands , Porthmadog at 10am to ride to Barmouth for 11am.
They then left Barmouth to ride to Aberdyfi in perfect weather and conditions , where they were guided down the estuary to the beach by Aberdyfi Lifeboat.
The charity event was raising money for Mountain Rescue, the RNLI. and many more local charities.
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