CPD Porthmadog Under 8s have shown outstanding commitment and team spirit while taking part in a sponsored walk to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
Led by coaches Iddon and Aron, and supported brilliantly by the parents of every player, the group completed a coastal walk from the Pencei area of Porthmadog to Criccieth.
The walk gave the children the chance to experience adventure, work together as a team, and contribute to a cause that makes a real difference to families across the country.
The young players showed impressive energy, enthusiasm and maturity, completing the challenge with smiles and clear pride. Parents were delighted to see the children taking responsibility and enjoying every step along the Wales Coast Path.
The final fundraising total will be announced during July, with hopes that the contribution will make a meaningful difference to Alder Hey’s vital work.
The club is extremely grateful to everyone who has supported the effort so far — from the children and parents to those who donated or joined the walk. The project is a clear example of Porthmadog’s strong community spirit and the values at the heart of the club.
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