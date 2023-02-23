A seventeen year old student at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau represented Wales twice last month and is now looking forward to playing in a prestigious tournament in Roma.
Cian Pritchard, who lives in Porthmadog, played his first game as part of the country’s under-18 Welsh schools and colleges football squad in ‘an eagerly anticipated’ game at Park Avenue, Aberystwyth last month.
Wales, managed by Porthmadog FC legend Marc Lloyd-Williams, beat their Aussie counterparts 4-0 with a hugely impressive performance that evening but lost their second game 2-1 against ISFA (Independent Schools FA which represents independent or private schools and has membership of the English FA).
Cian and recent Porthmadog signing Kian Hughes, have now flown to Rome for 10 days take part in the Roma Caput Mundi tournament.
Wales School Under 18s beat Australia 4-0 at Park Avenue
Cian is no stranger to being in the spotlight, outside of college he plays as a winger for Porthmadog FC in the JD Cymru North league.
Despite that, he was ‘shocked’ to find out he had been selected.
He said: “When I found out that I had been picked to play for my country and win my first cap, I was in shock.
“I’ve been playing football since I was four-years-old and this is the highlight without a doubt.”
Outside of his busy football career, Cian studies construction at the Dolgellau-based college.
Marius Jones, the programme area manager for construction at the college said: “The department and college are very proud of Cian’s achievement.
“Being chosen to represent your country is no small feat.
“Cian is a student who is fully committed to his college work, and obviously, fully committed to football too - well done!”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor said: “Cian beat the odds, as being selected for the Welsh Schools and Colleges team only happens to the chosen few.
“The process is very competitive, with hundreds of students and pupils competing for each place every year.”
Wales squad for the Roma Caput Mundi tournament: Cai Griffith (Coleg Menai, Caernarfon Town FC), Kian Hughes (Coleg Cambria Deeside, Porthmadog FC), Cai Lloyd Evans (Coleg Menai, Wrexham AFC), Osian Evans (Coleg Menai, Caernarfon Town), Cameron Allen (Ysgol Penglais, Aberystwyth Town), Cian Pritchard (Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Porthmadog FC), Connor Mcnamara (Radyr Comp School, Caerau Ely), Eduardo Bregua (Bridgend College, Penybont), Fabrizio Murtas (Coleg Menai, Caernarfon Town), Harry Dean (Coleg Cambria Yale, Wrexham AFC), Harry Webber (Treorchy Comp School, Ynyshir Albions), Iwan Batcup (Gower College, Pontardawe Town), Jack Shaw (Bridgend College, Penybont), Josh Gibson (St Joseph’s High School Newport, Carmarthen Town), Luca Hogan (Coleg Cambria Deeside, Connah’s Quay Nomads), Lucas Cavalcante (Bridgend College, Trefelin BGC), Luke Davies (Fitzalan High School Cardiff, Canton Liberal), Finn Roberts (Cardiff & Vale College, Cardiff Met FC), Lucas Davies (Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest County), Tye Duggan (Coleg Merthyr, Cambrian & Clydach FC).