AND that’s that – the league fixtures are now complete as we move into May. Twenty‑six matches played, producing 21 wins, 6 draws and only three defeats – two of those against this season’s champions, Bangor City 1876, writes Dylan Elis.
But the biggest challenge still lies ahead as preparations begin for the play‑off match.
The sixth draw of the season came at Cae Llan as Port travelled to Dyffryn Clwyd on an afternoon that promised poor weather. But as the road climbed towards Llannefydd, the clouds broke, and the sun appeared – not the first time this year that the forecasts have been wrong.
Although Llannefydd isn’t the easiest place to reach, the pitch was in excellent condition and ready for a competitive contest. From the first whistle it was clear this wasn’t going to be a dull affair.
Both sides started tidily, sharing possession. The first real chance fell to the home side when Mathew Jones struck a powerful effort from distance, but Josh Cooke reacted well to keep the scores level.
Llannefydd enjoyed a spell of pressure, but it was Port who struck first. A long pass from Zak Pike found the strong run of Rhys Alun, who controlled superbly before lifting the ball high past Dylan Jones – another quality finish from the striker.
But only seconds later Cooke was called into action again as the hosts pushed for an equaliser. And it arrived soon after. A cross from the left, a forward tripped inside the box, and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Thomas Jones converted confidently to level the match.
Before the break, Gruff Ellis went close after neat build‑up play, but his effort drifted wide. All square at half‑time, with everything still to play for.
The second period began slowly, both sides battling for control. Port created the first clear chance when Llannefydd gifted possession in their own half. Pike pounced, fed Ryan Williams, who returned the pass, but Pike’s first‑time strike was brilliantly saved by Dylan Jones.
Chances came at both ends – Cooke denying Gwion Owen, and Rhys Alun seeing a powerful free‑kick saved once more by the home keeper.
Port introduced substitutes after 68 minutes, with Osian Evans and Shaun Cavanagh adding fresh energy to the attack. And the change paid off. On 78 minutes, a long ball down the slope released Evans, who beat the defender and slid the ball past Dylan Jones to restore Port’s lead.
There was a late chance to seal the win – Cavanagh almost capitalising on a Ryan Williams pass – but Mathew Jones cleared off his own goal line.
As time ticked away, Llannefydd pushed hard. A dangerous cross found Tomos Salisbury, whose header flashed wide. But in the final minute the decisive moment arrived. A strike from Mathew Jones was saved by Cooke, but the rebound fell to David Lawson‑Cooke who finished and made the score level again at 2–2.
Port had one last opportunity in stoppage time – a Sam Carrier header cleared off the line – but the match ended level.
After three added minutes, the final whistle confirmed a point apiece. A close contest, a fair result, and a match that reflected the effort of both teams.
Llannefydd now look to complete their season with two remaining fixtures, while Chris Jones turns his attention to the play‑off – the biggest match of the campaign.
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