CPD Porthmadog will travel to face CPD Llannefydd this weekend knowing their place in the Ardal Northern League play‑off has already been secured.
After confirming second position in the table with victory over Mynydd Isa, Port can approach the final fixture with confidence, while remaining fully focused on maintaining momentum ahead of the play‑off match to come.
However, Llannefydd will provide strong opposition. The home side will be aiming to finish the season as high as possible after an impressive campaign that had seen them go 12 games unbeaten.
This run came to an end on Wednesday night as Llanrwst ran out winners by 2-0.
Until last weekend, Llannefydd were very much in the race for a place in the play‑offs themselves, highlighting the quality and consistency they have shown in recent weeks.
For Porthmadog, this match represents an opportunity to sharpen performance levels and maintain competitive rhythm going into the play‑off.
The management will be looking for a disciplined and professional display, built on the same hard work, organisation, and determination that has delivered success throughout the season.
Llannefydd’s strong home record and recent run of results mean the Port can expect a tough challenge, with high intensity across the pitch. Matching that energy while remaining calm and composed in possession will be key.
A very close game was played at the Traeth in October 2025, with just one goal separating the two sides on that afternoon – Danny Brookwell scoring the winning goal on that occasion.
With both sides motivated for different reasons, the stage is set for an entertaining and competitive contest as Porthmadog look to finish the league programme strongly and carry positive momentum into the play‑offs.
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