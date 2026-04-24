Felinheli 0 Porthmadog 3
Ardal North East
AT the end of a competitive match between two good sides at Cae Seilo on Wednesday evening, the Porthmadog supporters went home with the sweet scent of a deserved victory in their nostrils. But honestly, it wasn’t quite as easy as the final scoreline suggests, writes Treflyn Jones.
Playing downhill in the first half, Port started very much on the front foot and had their names on the scoresheet within the first two minutes.
Osian Evans burst down the left wing and squared to Danny Brookwell inside the penalty area, before the sharp Borth striker finished confidently into the corner past Keirion Mansell in goal.
Brookwell was busy and lively throughout his time on the pitch, repeatedly threatening Felinheli’s back line with strong runs, and he fired another powerful effort just past the post before having to leave the field with what looked like a hamstring injury.
As the half went on, Felinheli settled well and launched several dangerous attacks down both wings, though none forced Josh Cooke into a save.
By the middle of the first half, the match had turned into a fast, physical battle in midfield with firm but fair tackling.
Clear chances were few before the break, but a free kick from Rhys Alun did force a save from Mansell in the Felin goal, and the half ended with the visitors still leading 0–1.
At the start of the second half, Felinheli’s forwards increased the pressure and registered their first effort on target — a header from two yards out — but Cooke was grateful to see it drop straight into his arms.
Then, on the hour mark, came an almighty scramble in the Felin six‑yard box, leaving Port supporters scratching their heads and asking, “How on earth did that not go in?”
After that, Port were firmly on top, and a powerful header from Osian Evans flew over the bar as Port searched in vain for the second goal to seal the game.
Well, that goal finally arrived on 90 minutes — and the sigh of relief could probably be heard on Bangor High Street!
It all began with Caio Evans, whose cross was expertly headed down by Jonny Bravo, and there was Ryan Williams to volley home past Mansell, sending the Port faithful behind the goal into celebration.
But goodness me, there was more to come. The energetic Evans was tripped as he ran through on goal, forcing referee Mark Trigg to point to the spot.
Evans stepped up in his own unmistakable style and finished confidently to make it 0–3. In truth, the final score was a little harsh on Felinheli.
The maths is now very simple. Port needs a win at Mynydd Isa on Saturday afternoon to secure their place in the play‑off (kick-off 2pm).
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