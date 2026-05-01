In MYC’s boat, Madog, were three inexperienced rowers. For Simon Oakley and Karl Strawman, this was their first league race, and for new member this year Alistair Hemphill, this was his first ever race. Si Pendrell, a seasoned rower, coxed the team to a healthy 3rd place in their category of Seniors. The final member of the crew was Fess Parker, an experienced kayaker and 3rd year veteran of racing with MYC Rowing.