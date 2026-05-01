IT was a strong start for Madoc Yacht Club Rowing Porthmadog as they headed to Ynys Môn on Sunday, 26 April to race their Celtic Longboats. Hosted by Moelfre Rowing Club, the event was held at Traeth Bychan, a small sheltered bay flanked by rocks and banks of shingle.
Eleven clubs from across North Wales competed with Madoc Yacht Club Rowing entering teams in three categories, sending 17 rowers, two of whom had never raced before.
The course, starting with a beach start, was 3.5-4 nautical miles, heading north east then north towards Moelfre, with buoy turns and a final push to the finish at Traeth Bychan Bay.
The weather was perfect with a slight breeze, a relief for organisers as the Caernarfon league race had to be cancelled due to strong winds a few weeks ago.
Despite the calmness, there was a slight swell and as the 15 ladies boats lined up side-by-side on the beach, there was a frantic start as the teams fought for clear water.
Pushing through, MYC’s ‘Fleetwing’ and ‘Madog’ pulled hard, the MYC Ladies Supavets, who had won the Northern League last year, were determined to make a good start to the season to retain their title.
Fleetwing made good turns at the buoys and with an average speed of 9.46 kph, they claimed 1st place in their category. In the crew were; cox Ceinwen Stokes, stroke Elaine Hackett, LeslieThomas-Pugh, Lisa Steele and Ruth Taylor.
MYC Senior Ladies Team in Madog, were crewing together for the first time, with Si Pendrell using his years of experience, he steered his crew to an excellent 2nd place in their category, with an average speed of 9.51kph.
In crew were cox Si Pendrell , Sarah Thomas-Wood in stroke, with Allanah Fenwick, Clare Oates and Caroline Wilson.
Next to race were the men’s teams where there was again drama, as the swell contributed to a clash of oars at the start leaving two boats at a standstill and having to push hard to rejoin the field of 11 boats.
One of these boats were Aberdyfi Seniors, who despite this went on to win the race overall.
In MYC’s boat, Madog, were three inexperienced rowers. For Simon Oakley and Karl Strawman, this was their first league race, and for new member this year Alistair Hemphill, this was his first ever race. Si Pendrell, a seasoned rower, coxed the team to a healthy 3rd place in their category of Seniors. The final member of the crew was Fess Parker, an experienced kayaker and 3rd year veteran of racing with MYC Rowing.
Finally it was the Mixed teams, and with a field of 16 boats it was another frantic dash through the waves to secure a good start.
Coxing Fleetwing was Ceinwen Stokes, who rejoined MYC last year after a 15-year break.
Following a recent injury, Ceinwen now coxes and coaches at the club, so was the perfect choice as the crew, who had never rowed together before, included newcomer Abigail Marini, who also joined the club in 2025 and was taking part in a league race for the first time.
The crew came 7th with a respectable average speed of 9.89kph. Also in the crew were Ruth Taylor, Simon Oakley and Edw (David) Jones in Stroke.
Madoc Yacht Club Rowing prides itself in being friendly and inclusive and although wins are celebrated, so is teamwork and friendship.
New member Dave Bursnal , affectionately known as ‘Orange Dave’, who did not row, but helped by towing the Celtic Longboats to the event, was impressed saying at the refreshments and prize giving after the race: “This is like a festival, sitting here in the sun, talking and having a laugh with friends.”
If you would like to know more about rowing Celtic Longboats or Coastal Sculls, or would like to get involved with MYC Rowing Porthmadog contact them at [email protected] or Madog-rowing.co.uk
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