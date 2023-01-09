PORTHMADOG favourite Rhys Alun is joining neighbours Caernarfon Town to try his luck in the JD Cymru Premier.
Port manager Craig Papirnyk said: “We are extremely disappointed to be losing Rhys Alun to Caernarfon Town; the chance to play WPL was too much of a pull for Rhys to turn down.
“I would like to thank Rhys for everything, he’s developed with us and been a great player, particularly last season in our quest for promotion. All the best Rhys Alun.”
Rhys Alun was top scorer last season with 23 goals and led the scoring chart this time around with seven goals.