On a sunny afternoon at a ground once known as Halkyn Road, Porthmadog slipped to defeat against a capable Holywell Town outfit in this season’s curtain raiser.
Holywell Town 1 Porthmadog 0, JD Cymru North
Port did their best with a commendable and competitive performance but, on the balance of play, the hosts, who were last season’s runners-up, achieved a deserved victory.
Holywell dominated possession in the opening eight minutes or so with their accurate passing and timely interceptions.
However, Ifan Emlyn got a shot away in the eighth minute for Port but his drive sailed over the bar.
This first attempt spurred Port on to better things as Danny Brookwell shot into the Wellmen’s net from close range in the 10th minute only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.
The Wellmen then produced several promising attacks and Meilir Ellis had to be alert to save a strong shot on 12 minutes.
Five minutes later however, the hosts scored.
A corner kick was not cleared and Holywell’s James Graham was on hand to thump in a simple goal from close range.
On 22 minutes Port’s Shaun Cavanagh’s strong run took him past a defender but his shot went narrowly wide and shortly after, Meilir Ellis did well to tip a good-looking shot over his bar.
Cavanagh then went close for Port as his goal bound free kick was blocked by a defender.
Then, shortly before the interval, the hosts went desperately close when a 30-yard left-foot rocket cannoned off Port’s crossbar. 1-0 it remained at the end of the first half.
Holywell started the second half very brightly as they kept possession well and forced a string of corners.
Indeed, barely 10 minutes after the restart, they struck the bar again courtesy of a glorious left foot drive by Gareth Evans.
Shortly thereafter, Meilir Ellis was at his best as he tipped over a goal-bound header and from the resulting corner James Graham’s close range shot came off the foot of the post.
Towards the end, Port threw caution to the wind and produced a few promising attacks, one of which produced a wonderful long-range volley by Ifan Emlyn, which, unfortunately for Port, went straight at the keeper’s chest.
The final score remained at 1-0. Holywell’s win was well-merited and this team may prove to be one of this season’s front runners.
This Friday night, Port will make the relatively short journey to the Oval at Caernarfon when they will face the Cofis in the second round of the Nathaniel MG Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm.
Porthmadog: Meilir Ellis, Morgan Owen, Nathan Williams, Iddon Price (Zak Pike 85`), Ifan Emlyn, Tom Mahoney, Shaun Cavanagh, Cai Jones, Danny Brookwell, Telor Williams, Kian Hughes (Iolo Thomas 45`). Yellow cards :- Tom Mahoney (45`), Danny Brookwell (56`).
Report: Treflyn Jones