PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are up to second spot in the North Wales Coast West Premier table after a comfortable 7-0 win at Gwalchmai.
The islanders had lost all five of their games ahead of Saurday’s clash and the Cocklemen were in no mood to go easy on them.
Gwion Davies opened their account on 20 minutes and they were 4-0 ahead nine minutes later.
Cian Pritchard doubled their advantage on 22 minutes with Cai Henshaw getting in on the act moments later.
Pritchard bagged his brace on 29 minutes before notching a first-half hat-trick on the stroke of half time.
It had been an enjoyable opening 45 minutes for the travelling support and there was more to come when Reece Evans netted an early contender for goal of the season with a stunning overhead kick after latching on an Ifan Jones cross.
The visitors kept their foot on the gas with Cedri Jones capping a fine team performance with goal number seven just after the hour mark.
The win keeps them two points adrift of league leaders Menai Bridge Tigers who beat Llanystumdwy 4-2 on Friday evening.
Llan have now gone five games without a win in the league but put up a spirited display against the Tigers at the Treborth Playing Fields.
They led 2-1 at the break through Guto Griffith and Guto Gwenallt, Sion Hogan with the reply for the home side.
But the Tigers were a different animal after the break with Jamie McDaid restoring parity on 57 minutes.
John Littlemore gave them the lead just after the hour and the points were in the bag when Kian Hughes netted a fourth on 68 minutes.
Fixtures: Saturday – Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs v Bontnewydd; Llanberis v Mynydd Llandegai. 4 October – Nantlle Vale v Llanystumdwy; Llanerch-y-Medd v Llanrug United; Nefyn United v Cemaes Bay.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.