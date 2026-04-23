MENAI Bridge Tigers moved seven points clear at the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier table after a productive Wednesday evening that saw them beat Llanystumdwy 3-0 while title rivals Nantlle Vale slipped up with a 2-1 defeat at Gwalchmai.
The Tigers got the job done inside the first half at Treborth Playing Fields, with John Littlemore opening the scoring before Lewis Clayton struck twice to put the leaders firmly in control.
Nantlle Vale, who had beaten Menai Bridge Tigers in the semi-final of the League Cup on Saturday, suffered a surprise setback at Gwalchmai, a side which had previously managed just three wins from 21 league outings.
The islanders made a positive start and took the lead after 10 minutes through Luke Llewelyn. Vale’s task was made tougher on the half-hour mark when Mathew Davies was shown a red card, with Tomos Hughes converting the resulting penalty to double the hosts’ advantage.
Ashley Owen pulled a goal back for the Maes Dulyn side early in the second half, but despite creating a number of promising chances, Vale were unable to find an equaliser and were left to rue dropped points. They are now seven points off the pace but do have a game in hand.
Nefyn United, who also booked their place in the League Cup final on Saturday, did not have a midweek fixture and now sit seven points behind the leaders, although they hold two games in hand.
They will have the chance to add silverware this weekend when they face Llandudno Junction in the final of the NWCFA Intermediate Cup at the Traeth, Porthmadog, on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Elsewhere, Penrhyndeudraeth completed a fine comeback to win 2-1 away at Bontnewydd, who had led at the break through Jason Owen. Harri Davies levelled on 51 minutes before Cai Henshaw struck the winner on the hour.
Other midweek results: Boded 2 Llanrug United 3; Talysarn Celts 5 Mynydd Llandegai 1; Cemaes Bay 2 Llanerch-y-Medd 1.
Saturday’s fixtures: Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateur v Llanerch-y-Medd; Nantlle Vale v Bontnewydd; Boded v Llanystumdwy; Penrhyndeudraeth v Gwalchmai; Talysarn Celts v Menai Bridge Tigers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.