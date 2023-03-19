Porthmadog 1 Chirk AAA 0
(Port won 5-3 on pens)
PORTHMADOG booked the place in the Welsh Blood Service League Cup (Northern) final against champions elect Colwyn Bay after a nail-biting win against Chirk at the Traeth.
The result highlighted the club’s recent improvement and made amends for the shocking 5-0 home defeat against Chirk last month.
The first half was nip and tuck with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances.
Port’s Gareth Jones-Evans fired over the bar on six minutes, whilst Max McGlaughlin clipped an effort wide at the other end.
Home keeper Morgan Jones made a trademark stop with his legs to deny Chirk and the visitors threatened again when Jack Edwards was put clean through by a clever pass but the angle was narrowed by a Port defender and he blazed over the bar.
For Port, a strong left-footer by Nathan Williams was deflected into the keeper’s gloves and, in a follow-up raid, hit shot cannoned off a defender’s shoulder to safety.
Cian Pritchard fired just past the post early in the second half after ghosting past a couple of defenders before the hosts enjoyed a slice of luck when the Chirk were denied a goal when the ball appeared to cross the line after a quick counter
A few minutes later, Port’s Cai Jones had the ball in the net but the linesman’s flag was up for offside.
Craig Papirnyk’s men made the breakthrough on 75 minutes as their persistence in the opponents’ box earned them a corner.
Ifan Emlyn floated in a left-footed inswinger and the club’s player of the month for February, Tom Mahoney, rose high above everyone to nod home to set up a very nervous final 15 minutes for the hosts.
Port have conceded a number of costly late goals this campaign and to the home faithful’s dismay it happened again on Saturday.
A corner from the left was not properly cleared and Jake Ellison produced a stunning low volley to even things up and take the match into penalties.
But Port kept their cool and converted all their spot kicks with home keeper Jones producing a fine save to win the tie.
Port will now face Colwyn Bay in the northern final at a neutral venue to be confirmed.
Port can guarantee their safety in the JD Cymru North League when they host Penrhyncoch at the Traeth on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.