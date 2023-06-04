“At the end of the day, our purpose is to get young people involved in sport and exercise, so that they can make the most of all the associated physical and mental health benefits. That’s why we’re so grateful to National Grid for this grant.”Steve Ellison, National Grid senior project manager for the Eryri Visual Impact Provision project, said: “We’re really pleased that funds from our Community Grant Programme, which has been specially designed to fund projects in communities near our operations, have been allocated to such a fantastic cause.