PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones has given the latest update on the current situation regarding the club’s long injury list.
Danny Brookwell - Knee injury sustained in the Nefyn game. We are hopeful of his return this coming month.
Osian Evans, - Dislocated knee in pre season. No exact timeframe on his return but next couple of months we should have him back.
Cai Griffith - Knee injury while playing in the island games over the summer. Waiting for the go ahead to return but hopefully not too much longer.
Steffan Alford - Ankle injury sustained in the Barmouth game, came back briefly against Bethesda but had a flare up. Should be back in coming weeks.
Sion Williams - Broken wrist over the summer break. Hasn’t healed as quickly as we hoped but should be back in October.
Josh Banks - Broken ankle sustained last season against Menai Bridge. Into last stages of recovery now and we hope to have him back over the next few months.
Rhys Alun and Gruff Ellis - Available again after returning from holidays.
Chris Jones added: “I’m really looking forward to getting the lads back over the coming weeks and months and trying to build on the great start to the season we have had. C’mon Port.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.