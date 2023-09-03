Reasons to be cheerful? Not many on this sunny afternoon, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog 1 Ruthin Town 3, Welsh Blood Service League Cup
Last season, Port reached the final of this competition but were deservedly dumped out on Saturday by an energetic Ruthin outfit who were greatly assisted by Port’s schoolboy defending in a very one-sided first half.
Indeed, there were times during the first period when the visitors looked like a side a whole league above the hapless, leaden-footed hosts.
The skilful visitors found themselves a goal to the good after only four minutes when Port failed to clear a low free kick aimed at the near post.
The prolific Llyr Morris duly nipped in and his close range shot from a narrow angle just about found the far side-netting.
Much worse was to follow two minutes later as Port defenders dithered and dithered with Arsenal-style passing (LOL) in and around the box.
You just knew that a misplaced pass was on the cards and thus it transpired presenting Soulyman El Amri with a gift-wrapped open goal and Port slipping to 0-2 down after only six minutes.
Ruthin were first to everything and their overall dominance was underlined by the fact that it took all of 26 minutes for Port to come up with a half-chance when Danny Brookwell’s close range effort on the turn was blocked by a defender.
Were Port about to turn a corner? No! On the half hour mark, that man Llyr Morris was allowed to waltz elegantly past a trio of timid defenders before putting a well-placed shot over the onrushing Port keeper Matthew Wallace. The half ended 0-3 in Ruthin’s favour and deservedly so.
Port inevitably spruced things up a bit after the break with the introduction of Tom Mahoney, Caio Evans and Rhys Alun. Indeed, Port looked like a side transformed.
The dangerous Telor Williams was sensibly pushed up-front and suddenly it was Port who were asking most of the questions although Llyr Morris came very close to extending the lead when his calm lob over Wallace rested on the roof of the net.
On the hour mark, Port’s Danny Brookwell came very close to opening Port’s account when his low shot cannoned off the foot of the post after excellent work by Mahoney and Rhys Alun.
But the same player gave Port a deserved consolation goal on 75 minutes as he beat his marker before dispatching a glorious left-foot drive beyond Daniel Goldston into the top corner of the net.
A few minutes later, a terrific run into the box by Brookwell almost made it 2-3 but Goldston this time made a good block with his chest from close range.
It ended 1-3 and a thoroughly deserved victory to Ruthin. Port will have to play a whole lot better next week when they return to league action to face Gresford Athletic at the Rock, home of Cefn Druids with a 2.30pm kick-off. Who knows what they can achieve if they can reproduce Saturday’s second half performance?
Porthmadog :- Matt Wallace (GK), Morgan Owen, Telor Williams, Nathan Williams, Iddon Price (capt.) (Tom Mahoney 45`), Ifan Emlyn (Caio Evans 45`), Ryan Williams, Shaun Cavanagh (Elis Puw 79`), Cai Jones (Rhys Alun 45`), Danny Brookwell, Luke Smith. Unused subs :- Zak Pike, Gruff Ellis, Kian Hughes Yellow cards :-Telor Williams (49`), Shaun Cavanagh (65`), Rhys Alun (90+1`)