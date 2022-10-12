Porthmadog manager and player up for monthly JD Cymru North awards
Subscribe newsletter
Porthmadog’s Craig Papirnyk has been shortlisted for the JD Cymru North manager of the month award.
Papirnyk led Porthmadog to the second tier last season and can take plenty of satisfaction from his side’s start to the new campaign.
Seven points from three games in September saw them end the month in fourth.
He goes up against Colwyn Bay’s Steve Evans and Holywell Town’s Johnny Haseldin.
Two wins out of two in September saw Colwyn Bay extend their winning run to seven league games. Steve Evans’ side fired in seven against Cefn Druids and hit another four past Buckley Town.
Two wins from two for Holywell Town helped them keep the pressure on the league leaders in September.
A later goal against Guilsfield saw them earn a 2-1 away win before they beat Gresford Athletic on their travels by the same scoreline.
Porthmadog hotshot Rhys Alun has also been nominated for the player of the month award.
He provided an assist in Porthmadog’s 2-0 win over Prestatyn Town at the start of the month before hitting the winner as they beat Llandudno 1-0 on their travels.
Also nominated are Colwyn Bay’s Matty Hill, Cefn Druids’ Josh Roseberry-Beamond and Ruthin Town’s Gwion Owen.
Three goals in two games in September – including a brace in Colwyn Bay’s 7-1 win over Cefn Druids – saw Hill finish the month as the second-top scorer in the JD Cymru North.
Roseberry-Beamond netted in back-to-back games throughout the month – in a defeat against Colwyn Bay and the winning goal against Guilsfield – to help Cefn Druids finish the month in eighth.
Owen got off the mark in September after joining Ruthin Town in the summer window from Llanrwst United. He netted to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Penrhyncoch and grabbed another in a 2-1 win over Mold Alexandra.
• Young Cian Pritchard (pictured above) has been named Porthmadog’s player of the month for September following an online supporters’ vote.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |