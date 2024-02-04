Porthmadog manager Steve Williams made three new signings before Friday’s vital clash at Central Park Denbigh.
Williams said: “Will Owen-Ford joins us from Llanrwst. I’ve known Will and have been tracking his progress from his junior academy days at Llandudno.
“He’s progressed from an exciting young Wales regional player into a Wales Under 18’s international.
“Last year he was part of the successful Llandudno Cymru North squad making eight first team appearances.
“He also demonstrates where we want to go as a club, by attracting the best local young talent in to the club.”
Williams added: “Gareth Jones Evans rejoins the squad having taken time away from football since the end of last season.
“Gaz will add a wealth of experience and also to our playing options from now until the end of the season and it’s great to see him back.
“He has been missed on the field and within our changing room.”
He went on: “Charley MacMillan joins us from College 1975 (Gibraltar).
“Charley, who’s an experienced forward, has played for a breadth of clubs throughout his career including spells at Port Vale and Ebbsfleet United.
“He’s also played for clubs over in Albania, Gibraltar and Estonia.
Charley has represented the British Virgin Islands and has two international caps.
“I’m looking forward to welcoming the lads and working with them this season.
“They will strengthen the squad and add to our playing options moving forward.”