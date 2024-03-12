NEFYN Unedig put up a stubborn fight against North Wales Coast West Premier League leaders and title favourites Trearddur Bay.
The Cae’r Delyn side gave the islanders a fright by twice taking the lead before Trearddur’s class shone through in the closing stages.
Daniel Roberts gave Nefyn the perfect start with a breakthrough goal on eight minutes and they continued to impress but were pegged back by an Asa Thomas strike midway through the half.
Nefyn continued to give as good as they got and nudged ahead again through Rhys Williams but the leaders finished strongly with goals by Casey Gregg, Morgan Rowlands and Matt Reynolds.
Penrhyndeudraeth lost by the odd goal in five against visitors Glantraeth who took a two-goal lead through Dylan Williams and Gethin Davies.
Tom Hughes pulled one back for the Cocklemen but the islanders responded with a Williams penalty.
Alun Hughes reduced the deficit again on 88 minutes but it was too little too late.
Tomos Williams’ first-minute goal was enough to secure Llanystumdwy victory in West Division One to stay in contention, one point behind leaders Bontnewydd having played one extra game.
Blaenau Ffetstiniog Amateurs were beaten 2-0 by visitors Bethesda Rovers who scored late in each half.
Leon Owen gave them the lead on the stroke of half time before Reece Williams sealed the win.