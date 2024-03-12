“In other news, we had a change of management midweek, with Gari Lewis stepping down to concentrate on Penrhyncoch men’s title challenge, a team and a club very close to my heart. I just want to take a moment to appreciate everything Gari has done for us over the season. He came in as Gavin Allen’s assistant and instilled a grittiness in us, that all the teams he is involved with pride themselves on. An Aber Legend and a great man. Thank you Gari. A familiar name has taken over as caretaker manager, Anthony Williams, or ‘Taff’ as he’s known best. The current men’s first team manager has stepped in. Myself and many of the girls are excited to learn from him.