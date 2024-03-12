ABERYSTWYTH Town Women were expecting a tough test as they headed to Cardiff City for their phase two opener in the Genero Adran Premier and that’s the way it turned out as the hosts ran out 3-0 winners.
The Seasiders competed well throughout but the home side were too strong on the day.
With Aberystwyth men’s first team manager Anthony Williams at the helm, the visitors started well but fell behind on the half hour.
There seemed to be little danger when Ffion Price’s cross from the left made its way into the area but Aber keeper Margot Farnes failed to gather the ball and it fell to the lurking Rhianne Oakley to finish into an empty net.
Hollie Smith doubled Cardiff’s advantage two minutes into the second half, when she found space at the far post to loop a header beyond Farnes following a Price corner.
And it was 3-0 moments later when Cardiff launched a counter after Imi Scourfield lost possession in midfield.
The ball found its way to Molly Kehoe on the edge of the area and she drove to the right to send a dangerous delivery to the far post which was turned in by Eliza Collie.
Match reactions
Aber boss Anthony Williams said: “It’s going to be tough in every game, we finished top half of the league so every game we go into we know it’s going to be really difficult.
“But we had a few missing today, we had a couple of players away with the Wales 16s team and we had a 15-year-old make a debut, Lowri Evans, and Gwen Mason made a first start today.
“It’s a really young squad and this is the learning time for then now because they’re in a nice position shall we say so that they can develop and play against the top teams to go on to bigger and better things next season.”
Captain’s Notebook with Amy J
“The start of phase two on Sunday saw us take on the champions. In Phase One, Cardiff City won 12, lost one and drew one. With us being one of the teams that took points off them, we went into Sunday’s game as underdogs with confidence we could get something. However, it was not to be this Sunday.
“Cardiff City started off strong with putting our defence under pressure early on, but the girls held them at bay until the 27th minute. With the majority of the game being in the midfield area, both teams worked tirelessly to try break the other down. One nil down at half time, meant the second half had the potential to cause an upset.
However, two quick goals in succession meant it would be a long way back for the black and greens. Our never give up attitude meant we created a few half chances but without success. We can compete with the best and that is exactly why we made the top 4.
“In other news, we had a change of management midweek, with Gari Lewis stepping down to concentrate on Penrhyncoch men’s title challenge, a team and a club very close to my heart. I just want to take a moment to appreciate everything Gari has done for us over the season. He came in as Gavin Allen’s assistant and instilled a grittiness in us, that all the teams he is involved with pride themselves on. An Aber Legend and a great man. Thank you Gari. A familiar name has taken over as caretaker manager, Anthony Williams, or ‘Taff’ as he’s known best. The current men’s first team manager has stepped in. Myself and many of the girls are excited to learn from him.
“Another positive to take from the weekend was Lowri James-Evans making her first team debut. A fantastic young player with great potential, first of many. This coming Sunday, we are taking on Swansea in the second game in Phase Two. Hopefully, we can bounce back.”