TYWYN Bryncrug finally returned to action after a lengthy layoff in the MMP Central Wales League North when they were held to a 3-3 draw at Trewern United on Saturday.
Nick Williams and Matthew Jones’ side have only played 13 league games to date this campaign, their last run out a 3-1 defeat at their Cae Chwarae base against Four Crosses five weeks ago.
They were keen to get back to it and showed no signs of rustiness when they took a 13th minute lead through Tom Allen, his eighth in the league for the season.
The hosts rallied to take the lead with two goals in nine minutes by Ryan Evans and Lewis Marston.
But Tywyn stayed in it with a stoppage time equaliser by Joe Soar after good work by Samuel Evenson.
It had been an end-to-end affair between two evenly-matched teams but Tywyn nudged ahead again in the 56th minute, Aled Jones netting his 11th goal in 13 league outings.
It looked as if the visitors had done enough to take the win as time ticked by but Trewern substitute Harry Clifton had the final say with the leveller four minutes from time.
Second placed Montgomery Town had a good day at the office as they saw off visitors Dyffryn Banw 5-0 ahead of their big game against leaders Kerry next week.
Harry Evans and Josh Evans gave them a two-goal buffer at the break and they kept pressing with second half strikes by Tom Evans, Charlie Kinsey and Connor Buckley.
A Thomas Ellis hat-trick and a Matthew Brasanell strike saw Waterloo Town to a 4-0 win at Llanfyllin Town whilst Carno beat Meifod 3-1 thanks to Sean Wild, Samuel Barker and Llewelyn Jerman, Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan with the reply for the hosts from the penalty spot.
Fourth placed Four Crosses beat Abermule by the odd goal in five.
The visitors took an early lead through Aron James but Four Crosses bounced back with a brace by Will Howard, his 26th of the campaign to take him to within seven goals of the league’s top scorer, Kerry’s Richard Davies.
Adam Putson levelled matter before the break with Abermule hinting that they could take something from the game but Jordan Dean’s 80th minute strike put an end to that.