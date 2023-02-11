Two young Porthmadog players will be travelling to Rome over Easter.
Cian Pritchard, who has been part of the Welsh Schools U18 squad for the representative games against Australia and the Independent Schools, will be joined on the trip by recent Port signing, Kian Hughes.
They will be taking part in the UEFA recognised invitation tournament, Roma Caput Mundi and will be part of the joint Wales Schools/Colleges squad playing other international squads
The tournament is usually held at the fantastic Borghesiana complex, the training headquarters of the Italian national football team in Rome.
They joins Aberystwyth's Cameron Allen in the 20-man squad.