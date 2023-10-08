Let me put this politely. Yes, this really was a game of two halves. Port played very well indeed during the first period to the extent that Mold’s 2-1 lead at the break was as undeserved as it was seemingly incorrect, but that’s another story, writes Treflyn Jones.
Mold Alex 5 Porthmadog 1, JD Cymru North
In the second half, however, Port’s performance at times was perilously close to being rather (erm)…..unsatisfactory, shall we say.
Port started very brightly and went close after two minutes when a header by Cai Jones went narrowly over the bar and two minutes later, the determined Danny Brookwell had a strong left foot shot just inside the box charged down by a posse of defenders. Port were playing really well at this juncture. Do you see where this is going?
On 10 minutes, however, for all their quality and seeming dominance, Mold took the lead.
The hosts took a deep, deep long throw from the right which Port failed to deal with and after a dose of pinball, the ball was eventually tapped home by that goal machine Danny Warren.
In truth, this was a bad goal to give away and there have been too many of these already this season.
All was not lost! Port continued to play good-looking football as they so often do. After Mold were thwarted by a goal-line clearance by Josh Banks, Port came desperately close to an equalizer when, after an excellent run and low cross by Mahoney, Alex Swindell in the Mold goal saved with his trailing leg after being sent the wrong way by Telor Williams.
Port were then awarded a penalty when the excellent Brookwell was clearly bundled over in the box. Up stepped Morgan Jones to take the spot kick but the keeper read it perfectly and saved it low to his right.
On 41 minutes, Port finally got their deserved equalizer. Brookwell picked the ball up on the right wing and almost magically weaved his way into the box before unleashing his shot which appeared to go in via a ricochet. The goal was initially credited to Cai Jones but the app says Brookwell and Brookwell it shall be! So, 1-1 and very much game on.
The remainder of the half was end to end but surely Port would not concede this time …would they? Oh yes, they did,… albeit in extremely controversial circumstances. A shot at goal from distance was going well wide but was diverted into the goal by the outstretched foot of Jake Roberts. There were howls of protests from the Port team and a Mold supporter had no qualms in declaring that the scorer “was miles off-side”.
The half ended 2-1 to the hosts.
Port started the second half badly from a purely defensive perspective. A Mold attacker went clean through on goal in the first minute but this time Alex in the Port goal was quick enough off his line
Time and time again, Port’s defence was pierced by direct passes over the top. Yes, simple route one stuff. A good run, this time down the left wing was followed by an accurate cross by Jake Roberts.
Unfortunately, young Alex Ward-Jones who had produced a magnificent point-blank save, during the first half, was just a tad guilty of remaining on his line, thus allowing Warren to volley home unchallenged.
Shortly after the hour mark, it seemed that Mold were first to everything as Port were manfully chasing a lost cause and it was little surprise when a Mold corner was nodded home by a towering header by Steve Watkins.
Port, to their credit continued to attack at every opportunity but the strong home defence simply would not be pierced.
The fifth goal arrived due to frankly timid defending when the Mold winger was allowed absolute carte blanche to drift past a Port defender and his low cross was duly tapped home to make it an embarrassing 5-1 courtesy of Eric Durnell.
Mold’s victory was thoroughly deserved on the strength of their superior second-half performance but perhaps the margin of victory somewhat flattered them.
Football is a 90 minute game and Port have to learn to apply themselves better than this for the entire match.
Next Saturday, they travel to Chirk AAA for a second round encounter in the Welsh Cup with a 2.30pm kick-off.