PORTHMADOG FC have paid tribute to club stalwart, Annwen Parry, who has passed away.
The club posted: “It’s with great sadness we received the news of the passing of Annwen Parry of Tremadog on Monday 6th January at the age of 73 years.
“On behalf of Porthmadog Football Club we extend our sincere sympathy with the family, her husband Gareth, with Dylan and Eleri and the extended family.
“Over the years Annwen was an avid supporter of the club and a key member of the ‘canteen family’ for over 20 years.
“Her passion for the club was clear for all to see and she was at the Traeth in mid November to support the red and black to their victory over St Asaph.
“We have many happy memories of her company on supporters’ coach journeys to all corners of Wales.
“Thanks for all your support and may you rest in peace Annwen.”