Porthmadog have paid tribute to former keeper Gerald Price who passed away last week.
Gerry was part of the famous team from the 1970s and a formidable shot-stopper between the posts.
He died peacefully at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor on Monday, 12 December. He was 79 years old.
A club statement said: “Deepest condolences to his family from everyone at the Traeth. Rest in Peace, Gerry.”
Gerry was from the small hamlet of Llanrhychwyn near Trefriw in the Conwy Valley.
There will be a service at St Grwst Parish Church, Llanrwst on Thursday, 22 December at 1.30pm, followed by Committal at Colwyn Bay Crematorium. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations in his memory will be gratefully accepted towards the Llanrwst Cricket Club, Per G Lloyd Jones Funeral Director. The Star, Ancaster Square, Llanrwst. Tel 01492 640600.