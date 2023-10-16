At the end of a tense and sometimes frustrating match, Port ultimately edged out a hard-working Chirk side courtesy of a quintet of immaculately executed penalty kicks to the relief and delight of the travelling faithful, writes Treflyn Jones.
Chirk AAA 1 Porthmadog 1 (Porthmadog won 5 - 3 on pens), JD Welsh Cup
Before all that, the visitors put their supporters through the usual mill of anguish and worry.
Port were immediately on the front foot and the brilliant Danny Brookwell was unlucky on three occasions during the opening 12 minutes.
The first of these saw him weaving past four defenders before his left foot shot whizzed past the far post.
The second was when another seemingly goal-bound drive was blocked before testing Oliver Farebrother between the sticks.
Then, he came even closer when he was sent clean through only for the keeper to save with his legs.
Guess what happened next? That`s right! Chirk opened the scoring with their first real attempt on target.
Telor Williams lost out in a fifty-fifty challenge on the edge of the box. The ball was squared to Spencer Parrish who sent an impressive low drive past Alex Ward-Jones in the Port goal and, somewhat against the run of play, Chirk were ahead.
The goal gave the hosts much heart and another chance before the interval came very close. A let-off!
Chirk started the second period rather well, and Ward-Jones in the Port goal did very well to thwart a clear run on goal as he dived successfully at the onrushing forward’s feet.
Port then came close when Rhys Alun shot into the side netting when seemingly well-placed.
The home team then came agonizingly close when an attacker shot narrowly wide from close range with only the keeper to beat after a lucky ricochet off Josh Banks.
With 15 minutes to go, Tom Mahoney let fly with a fine effort from distance but it was straight at the keeper.
Finally, after a string of patient attacks, Port gained a deserved equalizer when a bullet header by Nathan Williams from a Shaun Cavanagh corner-kick found the corner of the net. All square at one apiece.
The last ten minutes were tense indeed as Port continued to press and Chirk looked dangerous on the counter.
Indeed, in the final seconds the hosts` Rhys Edwards was sent through on goal but was finally thwarted by a last ditch tackle and the final whistle brought us to those dreaded penalties.
Here is a run down of the penalty competition:
Shaun Cavanagh scores by sending the keeper the wrong way. 1-0 Port.
Rhys Edwards for Chirk sees his low right footer well-saved by Alex. Still 1-0 Port.
Morgan Owen scores confidently for Port. 2-0 Port.
Matty Owen reduces the arrears for Chirk. 2-1 Port.
Stuart Rogers blasts home. 3-1 Port.
Louie Middlehurst scores for the hosts. 3-2 Port.
Cai Jones ….no messing! 4-2 Port.
J. Evans nets for never say die Chirk. 4-3 Port.
Tom Mahoney`s left foot puts the game beyond Chirk. 5-3 Port. (final score)
Or, if you are fussy, 6-4 Port!
Next Saturday, Porthmadog welcome Prestatyn Town to Y Traeth in a league encounter (kick off 2.30pm).