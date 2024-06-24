NEW Porthmadog manager Chris Jones has praised his team’s performance following their 1-0 win against Llanuwchllyn in their first pre-season friendly at the Traeth on Friday.
It proved a good workout for both sides with Cai Jones netting the only goal.
There was some good build-up play on view by the Traeth hosts and as well as the retained players from last season there were several good performances from trialists.
Jones, who was assisted in the dugout by Marc Seddon who has worked previously with him, said: "Pleasing performance against a good side.
“We controlled the game and eventually broke a really solid defence down.
Versatile defender Ryan Williams, who arrived at the Traeth last season from Llandudno, was a key player, badly missed at a vital period last season due to injury.
Gruff Ellis, a highly promising young defender, can look forward to making his mark when he starts a third season at the Traeth. He is another who missed the vital closing stages of last season through injury.
Ollie Farebrother created quite an impression after joining Port in January and despite the poor run of results his performances in goal were always quality.
Jake Jones is another who impressed after re-joining Port in January and his presence will add strength at right back as well as creativity to the squad.
Caio Evans had an outstanding first season at the club and, despite the problems suffered by the club, he turned in some remarkably consistent performances throughout and shared the Player of the Season award with Danny Brookwell for 2023/24.
Gethin Thomas also signs again having put in some sterling work in midfield since returning to the club last January.
Teenage midfielder Will Owen-Ford is certainly one for the future at the club. He created a very positive impression since signing on in January.
There have been changes to the dates and venues of pre-season fixtures.
Saturday’s fixture against Llandudno will now be played behind closed doors at the Maesdu Stadium.
They then host newly promoted JD Cymru Premier outfit Flint Town United at the Traeth the following Saturday, 13 July with a 2pm kick off.