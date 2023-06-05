THE newly-reformed Porthmadog Reserves team will play its first friendly against local rivals Penrhyndeudraeth at the Traeth.
The match on Saturday, 1 July has an early kick off of 11.30am to allow fans to travel to Caernarfon for the first team’s game at the Oval which kicks off at 2.30pm.
The reserves, led by joint managers Stuart Rogers and Trystan Davies with Dave Harding as their assistant, are keen to give young local players an opportunity.
Open evening sessions have been arranged for any players 16+ with the aim of providing a pathway for young players into the senior game and in to the first team.
These will be held at the Traeth on 14, 21 and 28 June. For further information contact Trystan Davies on 07969746066.
First team manager Craig Papirnyk has announced some very interesting and challenging pre-season fixtures.
The first game will be against Ynys Môn who are preparing for the Island Games to be held this year in Guernsey.
Opponents will also include Cymru Premier clubs Caernarfon Town and Bala Town, and neighbours Nantle Vale who achieved a Top 5 finish in the Ardal NW last season.
An interesting departure, which will break new ground, is a visit to Penydarren Park the home of Merthyr Town, a club who have remained part of the English Pyramid and play in the Southern League Premier Division.
Dates: 24/06 Port v Ynys Môn, 2pm; 01/07 Caernarfon v Port, 2.30pm; 04/07 Port v Nantlle Vale, 7pm 08/07 Merthyr v Port 2pm; 15/07 Port v Bala, 2.30pm.