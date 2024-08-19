PORTHMADOG FC are inviting applications for the post of first Ttam manager following the shock departure of Chris Jones and his assistant Marc Seddon last week.
Club officials expressed their deep shock and disappointment on receiving the news. The news was totally unexpected, leaving the board with huge decisions to make.
They did however place on record their appreciation of the hard work put in during pre-season, in the build-up and putting the squad together.
Chris Jones has accepted an offer in his home area which is connected to his daily work in football coaching.
Events, though disappointing, will not deter the club in its aim to go all out for promotion and, in the words of the chairman, Phil Jones: “No individual is bigger than the club and the board will move to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.”
Development Team manager and ‘B’ Licence coach Trystan Davies stepped up to lead the team for their 5-2 win against NFA at the Traeth on Saturday.
The successful applicant for the manager’s role needs to hold an UEFA B licence or working towards an UEFA B Licence.
The deadline for all applications is Wednesday, 28 Ausgust at 5pm. Applicants are asked to submit their footballing CV to the club secretary Chris Blanchard at [email protected]