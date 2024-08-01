PORTHMADOG 2 PWLLHELI 0
WE are back in tier three, but…….we start with a win. ‘Every cloud…….’, writes Treflyn Jones.
Tuesday`s curtain raiser to the 2024/25 season was notable for two reasons. First and foremost, the excellent attendance of 573 spectators was very heartening and was perhaps proof that ‘grass roots football’ is still an attraction to many within the Llŷn Peninsula and beyond. Secondly, the game marked the 300th appearance of full-back Josh Banks in a Port shirt.
The opening 15 minutes lacked any pattern or cohesion and accurately resembled new manager Chris Jones` description as a period of two teams going ‘hell for leather’.
However, Port could (and should!) have taken the lead after only five minutes when a slide rule pass from debutant Tom Hilditch found the mercurial Danny Brookwell in space with the goal at his mercy.
He sent custodian Morgan Jones the wrong way but sent his left foot shot wide of the upright.
A sitter? Well, it was an almighty let-off for the visitors.
Thereafter, both teams settled somewhat and the visitors were giving as good as they got by forcing three corners in the space of 10 minutes.
Port then produced their first real effort on target as the promising Jamie Jones sent a shot from distance into the arms of Morgan Jones.
Then, on the half-hour mark, there came a turning point in the match when Pwllheli`s Dafydd Roberts received his marching orders for a second bookable offence which soon resulted in the enforced departure of Jamie Jones who was replaced by Rhys Alun.
This rather unfortunate event spurred Port on to greater things and the men in black and red took the lead when Rhys Alun`s low cross was calmly diverted home by Tom Hilditch to the delight of the Quarry End.
Port were now playing with greater fluency and kept possession quite well at the back and in mid-field.
Then in the 44th minute, the Pwllheli keeper had to be very alert by heading the ball away from just outside his area as Hilditch again gave chase.
There were 47 minutes on the clock when Port doubled their advantage when a slide-rule pass by Hilditch found Rhys Alun in the box. The blond striker still had work to do in evading his marker but this he did before firing low into the corner of Pwllheli`s net and 2-0 it remained at the end of a frantic first period.
The second half was an untidy and disjointed affair but both teams had their moments.
Port continued to edge the possession and territorial stats while Pwllheli were often dangerous on the counter as shown by Ashley Ainsworth`s long-distance effort which sailed way over Farebrother`s cross-bar.
As for Port, Brookwell forced Morgan Jones into a very good save from his strong left foot shot shortly after the hour mark.
However, half way through the half, Josh Banks of all people was shown a red card for a second bookable offence. Oh no! Fancy being sent off while celebrating 300 appearances for your club and you just happen to be playing against your home town. My word! There must be a pretty tough pub quiz question there somewhere!
The game then descended into a somewhat dour midfield battle and we had to wait until added on time for further excitement.
A trio of skilful subs came on for Port in the shape of Jack Gibney, Gruff Ellis and Sion Williams who was well-placed to score in the 90th minute but was unfortunate to see his firm drive from 12 yards go narrowly past the upright.
A minute later, a long-distance piledriver by Ryan Williams also went wide.In the 93rd minute, Pwllheli forced Ollie Farebrother into a diving save for the first time in the match and it was all over.
Port were worthy winners but Pwllheli deserve credit for the size of their travelling support and for the non-stop energy and efforts of their team.
By the way, the biggest ‘gate’ of the evening was seen at Rhyl in their 3-0 victory of new boys NFA with 701 in attendance. Good show.
Port`s next match is on 10 August when they visit tier three newcomers Connah`s Quay Town.