Porthmadog seek revenge against Mold in league cup tonight
Subscribe newsletter
Port will be back action for the first time in the month of October when they travel to Alyn Park tonight to take on Mold Alexandra in the Welsh Blood Services League Cup 2nd Round tie.
The two clubs have already met once this season when Port went out of the JD Welsh Cup by 4-3 at the Traeth.
On that occasion Mold overturned a 2-0 and 3-1 deficit to secure the victory with Rhys Nash completing a hat-trick by scoring an 80th minute winner.
Tonight’s game will again be a contrast between Port’s pace up front and Mold’s height, strength and undoubted threat at set pieces
Three Port players who have been active during the past week are Callum Parry, Meilir Williams and Rhys Alun representing the Cymru North in Northern Ireland.
Will they be available after involvement in three fixtures?
If not, this may be another opportunity for Cian Pritchard and Cai Henshaw, both on the scoresheet against Llanrug recently.
Mold were in league action on Saturday and went down 2-0 to Prestatyn.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |