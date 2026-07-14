CPD Porthmadog have announced that popular forward Danny Brookwell is leaving Y Traeth following a strong spell of commitment to the club. His departure comes as part of wider changes to the squad as the club prepares for the new season, but both the club and supporters have expressed deep thanks for his contribution, writes Dylan Elis.
Brookwell joined Porthmadog as a dynamic and determined player, and quickly became one of the team’s familiar faces. His pace in attack, tireless work rate and positive attitude were qualities that impressed supporters and the squad alike. During his time with the club, he played a part in several strong performances, helping to set high standards in attacking play and teamwork.
Off the pitch, Brookwell was a popular figure in the dressing room. Players and staff have praised his professionalism, his commitment to training, and his willingness to support younger players. According to sources within the club, his presence added to the squad’s positive spirit, contributing to a strong culture of togetherness.
Confirming his departure, a club spokesperson said: “Danny has been an excellent player for the club. We are extremely grateful for his contribution on and off the pitch. He leaves with our full respect, and we wish him the very best as he steps into the next chapter of his career.”
Port supporters have responded with messages of thanks and respect, recognising his impact on the team and his commitment to the red and black shirt. Although he leaves Y Traeth, his time with Porthmadog will be remembered positively — as a player who gave his full energy to the club.
The club now looks ahead to the season to come, with further changes to the squad likely. But for now, the focus is on thanking Danny Brookwell for his service and acknowledging his significant contribution to CPD Porthmadog.
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