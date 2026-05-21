AFTER a long wait for confirmation, the details are now clear. Porthmadog will face Knighton Town in the play‑off match at Park Avenue, home of Aberystwyth Town FC, on 26 May, with kick‑off at 7.30pm.
The winner will secure a place in Tier 2 of Welsh football for the 2026–27 season — a prize that adds extra pressure and significance to the occasion.
Porthmadog spent two seasons in the second tier following their memorable 5–0 victory over Caersws in the play‑off match on 28 May 2022 at Barmouth. A sunny, goal‑filled day that opened the door to a period at a higher level for the club.
Knighton Town also have history at this level. The club spent seven seasons in the Cymru Alliance between 1992–93 and 1998–99, achieving their highest‑ever finish — 4th place in 1997–98. It was one of their most convincing performances on the national stage before they left the second tier at the end of the last century.
The Red and Black faithful are eagerly anticipating this match — one of the biggest in the club’s recent history. With a place in the second tier on the line, excitement and expectation continue to build as the date approaches.
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