The Porthmadog junior team finished third at the 'Golf Sixes' competition held at Caernarfon Golf Club after producing some great performances (Porthmadog GC)
The R B Jones trophy at Abersoch Golf Club, a Texas Scramble, was won by Gwyndaf Hughes, Richard Milnes, Jackie Caw and Gwyneth Whipp with 56 net (Abersoch GC)
Some of the Abersoch Golf Club ladies modelling the new strip for the Ladies Scratch and Handicap Shield teams (Abersoch GC)
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