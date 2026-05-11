The Porthmadog junior team finished third at the 'Golf Sixes' competition held at Caernarfon Golf Club after producing some great performances ( Porthmadog GC )

The R B Jones trophy at Abersoch Golf Club, a Texas Scramble, was won by Gwyndaf Hughes, Richard Milnes, Jackie Caw and Gwyneth Whipp with 56 net ( Abersoch GC )