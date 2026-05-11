DOLGELLAU kept their Ardal Northern play-off hopes alive with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Llandrindod Wells at Cae Marian on Saturday.
Having now completed their league campaign, they currently sit in the play-off position that would see them face Ardal North West runners-up Porthmadog in the final.
However, the race is not yet settled. Knighton Town, just a point behind in third, remain within striking distance after a 2-0 win over champions Llanwuchllyn and will look to snatch second place when they visit Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant in their final fixture.
With so much riding on the result, Dolgellau wasted no time asserting control. They took the lead after 12 minutes when Jamie Jones surged down the left flank and delivered a precise cross to the back post, where Osian Morris finished brilliantly, his effort bouncing up into the far corner.
Morris, in inspired form, turned provider just seven minutes later. After battling strongly with a defender, the loose ball fell kindly to Gerwyn Williams, who calmly slotted home his 31st league goal of the season.
Morris then crowned a superb first-half performance by grabbing his second goal before the interval. Picking up possession after another strong challenge, he created space for himself before firing low across goal into the same bottom corner as Williams to give Dolgellau a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.
Llandrindod showed more resilience after the restart and briefly threatened to reduce the deficit, going closest when they struck the crossbar during a spell of sustained pressure. However, Dolgellau remained composed and gradually regained their dominance.
The hosts added a fourth goal on 83 minutes with a well-worked move. Ioan Roberts and Morris combined neatly down the flank before the ball was squared across the six-yard box for Wil Gruffydd to convert from close range.
Morris then completed a memorable afternoon by sealing his hat-trick deep into stoppage time. Found by Williams, the talented teenager kept his composure to finish confidently and cap a man-of-the-match display on his 18th birthday.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans was full of praise for his side’s performance and recent form.
“It was a very satisfying performance again with so much at stake.
“The lads have done tremendously well to finish the season off with four wins to ensure that a chance for a play-off will now go to Knighton's last game next week where they'll need to win.
We can't thank the supporters and the club enough for everything they do all season long. “
Elsewhere, Knighton Town’s victory over Llanwuchllyn kept the pressure on. Kieran Dovey’s first-half volley put them ahead before Adam Worton sealed the win late on, with a disciplined defensive display ensuring they denied the champions.
Bow Street remain in contention for second place after a 4-2 win over Corwen at Bala’s Maes Tegid, racing into a 4-0 lead inside 21 minutes through Josh Taylor (2), Courtney Perkins and Rhys Hughes. Corwen responded with two goals before half-time, but the second half proved tighter, with Bow Street holding on for victory.
However, despite their position, Bow Street cannot enter the play-offs due to not applying for a Tier 2 licence, leaving the battle for promotion firmly between Dolgellau and Knighton.
Elsewhere, Llanfair United beat Builth Wells 2-0 while Cefn Albion saw off Kerry 2-1.
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