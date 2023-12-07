PORTHMADOG head into Saturday's JD Welsh Cup tie against Buckely Town with a real chance of making the last eight.
The two clubs have already met once this season, in a league fixture at The Globe which ended in a 1-1 draw and, given the importance of Saturday’s tie at the Traeth, another tight, competitive contest is anticipated.
The Port faithful will be hoping that home advantage swings the pendulum their way on this occasion.
The familiar figure of Asa Hamilton is now in the hot seat at Globe Way and he will have a point to prove.
In their most recent matches Buckley have suffered a double defeat to Bangor 1876, in the latest, going down 3-2 last Saturday, after having taken an early 2-0 lead.
Though they have not enjoyed the best run of form in the league recently, form is a commodity that, in the Welsh Cup, goes notoriously out of the window and both clubs will be looking to strike form at the right time.
Both clubs will also be very keen to take advantage of what have been favourable draws. avoiding Cymru Premier opposition.
Buckley reached this stage with wins over Bow Street and Llanuwchllyn.
Port last reached the quarter-finals in 2013/14 before going out 2-1 at Holywell.
They come into this game on Saturday having missed out on the last two fixtures, with the Llanidloes and Caersws games being postponed.
Kick-off 2pm.