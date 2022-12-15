PORTHMADOG will be determined to get back to winning ways at Cefn Druids on Friday evening to stop their slide down the JD Cymru North table.
Weather and ground conditions permitting, Craig Papirnyk’s men face a tough task at the Rock with the Druids now up to fourth place in the table albeit five points adrift of the top three.
Last time out they were 6-1 winners over Chirk AAA and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, winning four of them.
Port’s form, on the other hand, is worrying with four defeats in the last five outings, their last three-pointer a 2-0 win at Conwy on 29 October.
In the corresponding fixture at the Traeth, Port lost 2-1 in what was an even contest.
A Rhys Alun goal had kept Port on level terms, until a breakaway Callum Stephens goal sent the Druids home with all three points.
Earlier in the season Port recorded a 3-1 win over a youthful Druids team in the League Cup.