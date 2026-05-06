YOUNG footballers will get eh chance to play on Porthmadog’s iconic Traeth ground this weekend as the club’s youth tournament is held.
Te big weekend is almost here, offering a fantastic opportunity for young players from across the country to take part and test themselves against other teams in football matches.
It is also a special privilege for these young players to step out onto Y Traeth where many well‑known footballers began their careers. Who knows… perhaps some of this year’s players will return in the future as professional stars. Time will tell.
Weekend Schedule
Friday Evening: The Under‑14s kick off the weekend.
Saturday: Matches for the Under‑6, Under‑8, Under‑10 and Under‑12 age groups.
Sunday: The weekend concludes with the Under‑7, Under‑9, Under‑11 and Under‑13 teams.
Arrangements are in place and organisers are hoping for good weather and a strong crowd at Y Traeth to enjoy the high standard of football on display.
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