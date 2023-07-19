DAYS after announcing the signings of four players from Llandudno, Porthmadog have announced that another Seasider is making the move to the Traeth.
Left winger Danny Brookwell joined Llandudno in 2021 after a spell with Caernarfon Town in the JD Cymru Premier.
Originally from Anglesey, he represented island clubs Llangoed and District, Llanfairpwll, Glantraeth and Menai Bridge Tigers before joining Caernarfon Town in 2015/16.
He helped the Canaries to the Cymru Alliance league and cup double that season which they repeated the following campaign which led to promotion to tier one.
Last week, Porthmadog announced that they had bolstered their squad with Telor Williams, Morgan Owen, Shaun Cavanagh and Ryan Williams joining from Llandudno.
At the time, Port boss Craig Papirnyk said: “It has been a remarkable week for our club. In the events that followed on from the unfortunate Llandudno news last week with funding not being secured for their ground, management and senior players all decided to move on to pastures new.
“A very unique situation now became apparent with so many talented players becoming available at one single time.
“I told the club that if we could get a few of these players in it would transform our ambitions for the season ahead.
“After having a couple of early conversations I knew we needed to act quickly and in fairness to Shaun, Telor, Morgan and Ryan they all could see the potential for us moving forward with them joining the current squad and our search for success would dramatically improve with their signatures.
“These signings have now propelled us to becoming a very competitive team in the league and I cannot wait to get started now.
“We will continue to work hard, focus on us and maintain standards as a group, I am really pleased to see the club moving forward so quickly on and off the pitch. I would like to thank Llandudno for their understanding and releasing of the players.
“Onwards and upwards for us with hopefully one or two more signings to be announced.”