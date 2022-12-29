Porthmadog ended a miserable run of four consecutive JD Cymru North defeats with a fine 3-1 win against Conwy Borough.
Port's last win was against Tuesday's opponents, in the reverse fixture at Y Morfa on 29 October.
After an evenly matched opening period with both sides creating a few promising positions, Craig Papirnyk's men surged ahead on the quarter hour mark with a well-worked goal.
Cai Jones fed the ball to Josh Banks who raced down the left wing to deliver a telling cross to Callum Parry whose header beat keeper Bradley Farrar's dive into the corner.
Rhys Alun almost doubled the home side's tally moments later with a sweetly-struck 25 yarder which flew just past the post but Borough were also offering plenty going forward with Conor Davies firing just over the bar with Craig Whelan and John Littlemore prominent in their attacking play.
Continuing to impress, Port doubled their advantage on 34 minutes when Cai Parry's free kick was parried by Farrar straight to Nathan Williams who prodded the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.
Stung into action, Conwy pushed for a reply before the break and were denied by a fine save by Morgan Jones moments before Conor Davies rifled an effort against the bar.
The visitors kept plugging away after the interval with Littlemore firing inches wide and then denied by another impressive save by Jones.
It was end-to end stuff and hugely competitive but Port made sure of the points on 70 minutes, Iddon Price turning the ball into the back of the net through a crowd of players after latching on to Cai Parry's inswinging corner.
Rob Jones pulled one back for Conwy on 80 minutes but it was job done for Port and a very welcome three points.
Up next for Port is a trip to Holywell Town on Monday, 2 January.