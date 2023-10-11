THE newly-reformed Porthmadog reserves side are still looking for their first win of the FAW Reserves North Tier 1/2 campaign but can be encouraged by the strong start they made against visitors Denbigh Town Reserves on Saturday.
The Traeth hosts led 3-1 by the half hour mark but the match swung Denbigh’s way when they scored three time in four minutes before the break.
Player manager Stuart Rogers gave Port the perfect start after just two minutes but Denbigh, unbeaten coming into the match, hit back moments later through Harry Lea.
Deion Hughes restored the hosts’ lead before 17-year-old forward Zak Price extended their advantage on 32 minutes.
After their astounding finish to the first half, the visitors strengthened their grip on the game when Aleksander Cyra made it 5-3 in the 53rd minute.
Credit to Port, thee came back again with Iwan Havelock reducing the arrears on 66 minutes but Denbigh had the final say with a late sixth goal.