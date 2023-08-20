PORT suffered a disappointing home defeat with the Guils picking up their first three points of the season, thanks to an 81st minute penalty, writes Gareth Williams.
Porthmadog 0 Guilsfield 1, JD Cymru North
The hosts, especially during the second period, failed to come to terms with the visitors’ high pace, high intensity game which never allowed them a moment to settle on the ball and play a more measured passing game. A strong wind also influenced how the game was played, as well as some very tolerant refereeing.
The visitors started with the stiff breeze on their backs, pushing forward to seek to take an early advantage. A free kick from defender Chris Cathrall established the kind of threat that would be imposed by the conditions.
Port however soon responded and, following a break down the left, keeper Robbie Williams went down to his left to keep out recent returnee Rhys Alun’s shot. It was end to end and at 100 mph and in the 11th minute a Cathrall long throw was headed over Matt Wallace’s crossbar by striker Iwan Matthews.
A period of Port pressure followed with Telor Williams setting off on some strong mazy runs to put the Guils defence under pressure but the final ball into the box or the final shot proved not good enough.
A keeper error almost produced a goal when Telor Williams’ long cross from wide left was mishandled and needed a desperate, scrambled clearance.
There were good efforts on goal from Tom Mahoney and Rhys Alun with neither succeeding to work the keeper and one from Telor Williams following another dangerous run from deep.
In the closing stages of the first half Guilsfield threatened again, relying on dangerous crosses and free kicks from Jake Cook, Cathrall and Ben Guest.
A free kick for a foul on Iwan Williams just outside the box went across the face of goal but wide. At half-time the game remained goalless.
Straight from the re-start Port could have snatched a goal but Callum Bromley at the near post kept out Rhys Alun’s low shot.
Moments later, a shot from Shaun Cavanagh was well saved by Guils keeper Robbie Williams.
Play became end to end but despite playing into the wind gradually the visitors started getting on top.
Bromley headed narrowly wide at the back post and when a low ball came in from the left Jamie Hyne’s touch took it narrowly wide.
Fortunately for Port, keeper Matt Wallace was in top form, keeping out Haylock’s low shot , a Hyne effort from inside the box and best of all a great one-handed save to keep out Guest’s 25-yard free kick.
Port did have their chances, keeper Williams saved well from Tom Mahoney but the home side came closest to a goal when the keeper failed to hold Danny Blockwell’s fierce shot, only to recover as Shaun Cavanagh threatened.
The all-action game was finally decided by a penalty when the referee adjudged a foul had been committed following a Guils corner.
Iwan Matthews stepped up sending keeper Wallace the wrong way and struck the left hand corner of the net. 0-1 to the Guils and this is how it remained after a lengthy period of added time.
Disappointing for Port who were missing several front line defenders and will hope now to re-group, get the missing players back and, with so many new faces, build the understanding and team work needed to produce the desired results.
Port’s next game will be away at Buckley Town on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August, 2.30pm.