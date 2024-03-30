PORTHMADOG matched their illustrious opponents blow for blow during the opening half of this JD Cymru North clash on Friday but their immensely loyal and long-suffering supporters were forced for the umpteenth time to endure a typical second half collapse which came about courtesy of the visitors` superior fitness and composure, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port got off to a fairly promising start when Danny Brookwell was sent clean through only to see his effort blocked by a timely intervention by centre-back Daniel Wood.
Airbus’ first effort on goal came in the 15th minute when Sam Rickett rose well to send his firm header narrowly wide. Then, barely ten minutes later, the visitors again came close to opening the scoring when a slick rehearsed move gave an Airbus frontman a good chance but his effort appeared to be cleared off the line.
On the half hour mark, Brookwell again did well for Port as his left footer from distance was comfortably gathered low to his left by Keighan Jones. The half ended scoreless and this was a fair reflection on the opening 45 minutes.
The second half opened with a commendable shot at goal by Port’s Rhys Alun which was safely gathered by the keeper at his near post but a few minutes later, Port conceded a very soft looking goal when the hitherto impeccable Ryan Williams puzzlingly allowed a pass to go over his head into the box and Sam Baker nipped in to send the ball low and wide of Farebrother to open the scoring.
Thereafter, Farebrother made an excellent double save as the Airmen grew in confidence.
The game was all but over for the home fans when a very fine move down the left flank left the Port rearguard cruelly exposed and Jordan Evans’ pin-point low cross was calmly tapped home by Craig Lindfield.
Port continued to do their very best but that final telling pass simply wasn`t there today and we rather missed the pace of the suspended Telor Williams down that left wing.
Airbus had the game well and truly by the scruff of the neck by now and they put the icing on the cake in the 82nd minute when, after a corner kick, James Davies, calmly lobbed the ball into the net in front of a posse of statuesque defenders and his effort was greeted by a chorus of deathly silence. Do Airbus have any travelling supporters at all?
It ended 0-3 and Port can have few complaints. The better team won.
Porthmadog: Oliver Farebrother, Jake Jones, William Owen-Ford, Nathan Williams, Ryan Williams, Caio Evans, Gethin Thomas (Zac Pike 80`), Rob Jones (Aron Jones 86`), Rhys Alun (Elis Puw 89`), Cai Jones, Danny Brookwell (Charley McMillan 86`).