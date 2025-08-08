PORTHMADOG travel to St Asaph on Saturday for their second league fixture of the new Ardal League North West season.
The City have progressed in both their qualifying cup rounds, putting Kerry out of the FA Trophy and getting through the Welsh Cup Qualifier after penalties against Castell Alun Colts.
They however suffered a 3-0 league defeat at newcomers Mynydd Isa on Tuesday night.
Port have so far had mixed results.
In their league fixture with Penmaenmawr Phoenix they turned in a top performance to score seven goals with new signings, Jonny Bravo and Sam Reynolds both getting on the score sheet.
In contrast the cup ties saw only a single goal scored during the 180+ mins, where breaking down well organised defensive set-ups proved a problem.
Supporters will hope that the goal scoring Port turn up on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
