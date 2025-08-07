TRIBUTES have been paid to a Porthmadog FC stalwart who passed away recently.
Clive Hague was a former director, treasurer, volunteer and supporter for many years.
The Traeth club posted: “He was behind the hugely successful car boot sale at the club and re established the Friday evening Bingo along with other volunteers in the late 1990s.
“His contribution to the club will be remembered for his enthusiasm, work ethic and attention to detail.
“The club send their condolences to his wife Janice and daughter Lisa. Rest in Peace Clive.”
Dylan Elis of Teledu Port TV said: “Clive dedicated countless hours to the club over many years, quietly working behind the scenes but playing a crucial role in laying the solid foundations for what is happening at Y Traeth today.
“Through his leadership on key projects, his impact continues to make a difference. His absence will be a significant loss to our club ‘family’.”
