Porthmadog’s game against visitors Nefyn United in the Dragon Signs Trophy Qualifying Round on Saturday availed a no goal score, and for the second season in succession, Port crashed out of what was once fondly known as The Amateur Cup at the very first hurdle.
From the hosts’ point of view, this game had ‘banana skin’ written all over it, especially when you consider that Nefyn from Tier 4 dumped Tier 3 Mynydd Isa out of the Welsh Cup recently.
It all looked promising for the hosts as Port managed to largely boss the possession stats especially in the second half but they found it very hard work indeed to carve out any real chances against a splendidly well-organised Nefyn defence.
The first half was a tight affair and it wasn’t until the 20th minute that a genuine scoring chance materialised. It fell to Port’s Sam Reynolds at the far post from a corner kick but he missed the target completely. Port’s Zac Pike sent in a powerful shot from 25 yards but it went straight into Alex Ward Jones’ grateful arms as did another long-distance effort by Jonny Bravo.
Shortly before the break, Nefyn came close to taking the lead when a low point-blank shot by Ifan Gwilym was well blocked by Port keeper Josh Cooke and shortly thereafter Cooke pulled off an even better save as he tipped a thunderbolt by Rhys Williams over the bar and an absorbing first half ended goalless.
Port dominated the second half from start to finish but, as Treflyn Jones reports, weaving pretty patterns all over the pitch is ultimately useless unless you can get the ball in the net. Port were mainly reduced to shots from distance which were either off target or straight into the keeper’s arms. One of the very best chances fell to Rhys Alun who brilliantly evaded three defenders but his shot was blocked by a defender before troubling Ward-Jones.
Port continued to pile on the pressure but Nefyn were in no mood to concede. The game became physical at times during the final fifteen minutes and Port’s Cai Jones and Nefyn’s Llyr Pennant Williams were shown the red card after a scuffle broke out in midfield.
After the final whistle, it was straight to penalties and thence to sudden death. Nefyn go through on 5-6.
Porthmadog :- Josh Cooke, Jake Jones, Jack Rimmer ( Jack Gibney 61'), Gruff Ellis, Math Jones (Ryan Williams 61'), Caio Evans, Jonny Bravo, Sam Reynolds, John Littlemore (Rhys Alun 45'). Shaun Cavanagh (Cai Jones 61'), Zac Pike (Danny Brookwell 45’)
