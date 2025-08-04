CPD Porthmadog beat Penmaenmawr Phoenix 7 to 1 in their Ardal North West match at Y Traeth.
In a quiet opening 10 minutes, a couple of crosses were sent in to test the keeper out, but Iddon dealt with them well. Disaster struck for Port soon after though after a corner was only half cleared. It was an easy finish at the back post for Penmaenmawr’s Charlie Urquhart to put the newly promoted side ahead.
Following a superb through ball by Gruff Ellis, Port’s new Portuguese striker beat the offside trap and was through on goal, but failed to finish; a minute later, Caio Evans picked the ball up for Jake Jones to put in a cross that was finished superbly by Johnny Bravo - his first league goal for the club.
Danny Brookwell’s beautiful, lofted ball from midfield, paired with a perfectly timed run from Rhys Alun put Port ahead. Just before half time, Port’s lead was extended as Danny Brookwell curled an absolute beauty of free kick over the keeper’s head and into the left hand corner of the goal.
After Brookwell’s cool finish in the bottom left corner for 4 – 1, Port were all over the newly promoted side and could have been further ahead, but for two saves by William Jones, the Phoenix keeper – one was a superb save from point blank.
Port were to score a 5th on the hour mark though as some crisp passing play saw Johnny Bravo in space in the 18 yard box, but his effort was kept out by the keeper, only for the ball to fall to Sam Reynolds, who finished well to net his first goal for his new club as well.
In the final 10 minutes, Shaun Cavanagh netted two goals. His first, a cheeky Panenka styled penalty after he was fouled in the box and his 2nd goal going in at the 2nd attempt, a cool finish having seen his first effort blocked after good work down the wing from fellow sub, John Littlemore. All in all, it was a successful opening night – 7 goals, 3 points.
