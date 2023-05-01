One of the features of the 2022/23 season has been the support Porthmadog FC has received through the turnstiles.
This is a feature – both home and away – which has regularly been remarked upon by both the management team and players and welcomed and appreciated by the board and all at the club.
The total number of spectators to pass through the gates for the 15 home Cymru North fixtures is 4,239.
This makes the average gate for the season a highly respectable 282.
The highest gate of the season at the Traeth came, unsurprisingly, for the clash with the eventual champions and double winners Colwyn Bay when the attendance was 431.
An excellent attendance also came to the game against another success story of the season, with 348 passing through the gate for the visit of Holywell Town.
The fact that the lowest gate was 213 (v Buckley) underlines how well attended games have been this season. That game was re-arranged for a miserable February night when a later date might have attracted a better crowd.
There have been four 300+ attendances which came in the matches with Colwyn Bay, Holywell Town, Holyhead Hotspur and Llandudno.Two of these clubs will not be part of the Cymru North next season.
These excellent figures have been achieved against a backdrop of a difficult season which is both a complement to the standard and popularity of the Cymru North as well as the fact that a visit to the Traeth and its ever improving facilities is now a regular event for so many local people.
As the squad develops and climbs the table it will be interesting to see how the attendances grow in a club strongly based within its community.
If you compare the figures with attendances at Cymru Premier level (Phase 1) you find that Port have a better average than six of those clubs.