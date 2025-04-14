Porthmadog 7 Radnor Valley 1
Lock Stock Ardal Northern League Cup
IF ever Port needed a confidence-building victory then this was certainly it as the hosts rather unexpectedly outclassed their mid-Wales opponents and dominated the match from start to finish to clinch a place in the final of the Ardal League Cup (North) against Brickfield Rangers, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port were immediately on to the front foot and took the lead after only five minutes when a neat diagonal pass by Tom Hilditch arrived at the feet of Rhys Alun who evaded his marker before firing low past Otto Jones in the Radnor goal.
Disappointingly for the hosts, however, Radnor drew level very soon after, thanks to a rare defensive error by Ryan Williams who was dispossessed close to the goal by Ieuan Price before he joyfully tapped home past Ollie Farebrother.
Porthmadog fans did not need to worry though as the Traeth men regained the lead just a few minutes later.
It all started from a great run and cross by full-back Jake Jones from the right flank. The cross seemed to evade everyone but Danny Brookwell picked up the pieces before hammering a left footer into the corner.
On the 20th minute mark, Port gave themselves something of a cushion when Brookwell swung in a deep cross which was headed onto the post by the busy Jake Jones before the ball cannoned into the goal off the back of the luckless Radnor custodian.
On the half hour mark, Rhys Alun put Port well and truly in the driving seat. Another great run down the right flank by Brookwell was followed by an accurate cross.
Caio Jones’ thumping shot was then well blocked by Jones but Rhys Alun was on hand to blast over the diving keeper into the roof of the net.
Port achieved a nap-hand on 33 minutes when a glorious pass by Brookwell found Hilditch free in the box and Port’s top-scorer made no mistake as he tapped the ball under the onrushing keeper.
Early in the second half, Radnor managed to forge a rare goal-scoring chance but Joseph Price`s shot was wide of the mark.
Then, barely two minutes later, Port made it 6-1 with the assist made yet again by Brookwell.
His left foot cross from the right wing found Cai Jones unmarked and he headed beautifully past Jones who had elected to stay on his line.
On 65 minutes Jamie Jones , one of five Port substitutes, made it 7-1 following a bad fumble by Otto Jones. Jamie then gathered an unselfish assist by Shaun Cavanagh before firing into the roof of the net.
Next week, Port will be back in league action when they welcome Connah`s Quay Town to Y Traeth for their penultimate league fixture with a 2.30 kick-off.
Prior to Saturday’s match, a minute`s applause was impeccably observed by both sets of supporters in memory of Geraint `Siops` Jones who represented the club with pride during our first and inaugural season of what was then known as the Konica League of Wales. What a playe he was and a gentleman on and off the pitch. Cwsg yn dawel Geraint. Bu`n bleser dy weld yn chwarae dros Port a bu’n fraint dy adnabod.